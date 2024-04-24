Tihidi: One person was killed and another suffered serious injuries when the bike they were travelling on crashed against a stationary Hyva truck at Fatepur Square on BhadrakChandbali state highway in Bhadrak district late Monday night. The deceased, a pharmacist, was identified as Satyabrata Behera, 28, a resident of Gualipada village under Delang police limits in Puri district. The injured, identified as Ganesh Pandab, 35, was a resident of Kanpur village under Pirahat police limits in Bhadrak district and was an ambulance driver. Police informed that the mishap occurred at around 11.00 pm Monday when the two were coming from Kanpur to this place.

Locals took both to the Tihidi hospital, where doctors pronounced Satyabrata dead on arrival. After the condition of Ganesh deteriorated he was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. As per the last reports Tuesday, his condition is still critical. Police have registered a case of unnatural death. The body of the deceased was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.