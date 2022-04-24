Kabul: At least 128 people were killed and 161 others were injured in violent incidents last week, the deadliest week since the regime change last year in Afghanistan, Pajhwok News reported.

Pakistan fighter jets bombarded Waziristan refugees’ homes in Khost province and carried out similar strikes hitting villages in Kunar’s Sheltan district last Friday night.

According to local sources, 41 people, including women and children, were killed and 21 others were injured in the airstrikes. Six people were killed in Pakistan bombardment in Kunar province.

Reports showed 40 people were killed and 70 others were injured in blasts and targeted attacks in the Qala-i-Zal and Imam Sahib districts of Kunduz province.

Twelve people were killed and 41 others injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif earlier in the week. According to reports, Daesh militant outfit claimed responsibility for the blast.

Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN called Pakistan’s attacks on Khost and Kunar provinces a clear act of invasion of Afghan territory and formally complained to the UN Security Council about the matter.

The Afghan foreign ministry summoned the Pakistani envoy to Kabul over the attack and asked Pakistan to refrain from repeating such acts in the future.

Many Afghans in various parts of the country condemned Pakistan’s attacks and said they were ready to defend their country.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) also expressed concern over Pakistan’s attacks on Afghanistan and civilian casualties caused by them, saying that civilians should not be targeted in any fight.

Attacks on civilians in Afghanistan last week have also been widely condemned on national and international levels, Pajhwok News reported.