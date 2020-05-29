Jammu: As many as 128 people more tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu & Kashmir Friday, taking to 2,164 the number of Covid-19 patients in the Union Territory.

A statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department said that of the new cases, 36 were from Jammu division and 92 from Kashmir division.

So far, 28 patients have been killed by the dreaded virus while 875 have recovered completely.

The number of active cases is 1,261 in J&K, out of which 929 are in Kashmir division and 332 are in Jammu division.