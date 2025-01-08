Bhubaneswar: The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention kicked off in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar Wednesday, with over 5,000 delegates from India and abroad expected to attend the three-day event, officials said.

The convention began with the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandviya and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the inaugural session Thursday, while President Droupadi Murmu will preside over the valedictory session Friday, the officials said.

Murmu will also confer the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman upon members of the Indian diaspora to recognise their achievements in various fields.

Trinidad and Tobago President Christine Carla Kangaloo is the chief guest of this edition, which is being held on the theme ‘Diaspora’s Contribution to a Viksit Bharat’. She will address the convention virtually.

Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said the Odisha government is leaving no stone unturned to showcase the state’s rich culture and heritage in front of the NRIs from 50 countries.

“Each delegate of the convention will play the role of an ambassador of Odisha tourism, and we are hopeful that the state’s rich culture and heritage will fetch tourists from different countries,” he said.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (CPV & OIA) Arun Kumar Chatterjee said the Indian diaspora is working as the “living bridge” between the country where they stayed or worked and their motherland.

“The Indian diaspora has emerged as one of the largest sources of remittance in the world. The diaspora stands at 35.4 million, including 19.5 million Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs) and 15.8 million NRIs. This diaspora that we have is one of our biggest strengths,” Chatterjee said.

Majhi urged the people to ensure that the visiting guests feel at home in Odisha, and return to their respective countries with a good experience.

The state government also appealed to the residents of Bhubaneswar to decorate their houses as they do during Diwali celebrations. Shop owners, markets and shopping malls were also asked to put up decorative lights.

Security has also been beefed up across the state capital for the three-day convention.

Around 2,700 police personnel along with 1,200 central forces’ personnel were deployed in Bhubaneswar for security and traffic management, a senior officer said.

The last edition of the annual convention was held in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.