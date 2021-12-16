Srinagar: Two terrorists affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were gunned down in an encounter in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said Thursday.

Police said acting on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in village Redwani area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army’s 1st Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 18 Battalion of the CRPF.

“During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given repeated opportunities to surrender; however they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” police said.

In the ensuing encounter two terrorists of LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter.

They have been identified as Amir Bashir Dar resident of Kujjar Frisal and Adil Yousuf Shan, a resident of Sursano Hatipora, Kulgam.

“As per police records, both the killed terrorists were categorised terrorists and linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). They were also part of groups involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,” police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including two pistols, two magazines, seven pistol rounds and one grenade were recovered from their possession.

Police have registered a case and investigation has been initiated.

IANS