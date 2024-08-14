Sonepur: Sonepur Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate convicted Tuesday two wildlife criminals under Section 51 of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, and sentenced them to two years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and slapped a penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of them. The judge ordered that in default of the fine amount, the two convicts would further undergo another six months in prison. According to the prosecution, STF personnel apprehended the two persons on the road near Rajakothi (Mahanadi bridge) in Subarnapur district while they were proceeding towards Birmaharajpur.

While searching their belongings, the STF recovered one live pangolin and pangolin scales. During the investigation, the seized pangolin was handed over to the Forest department, and the pangolin scales were sent to the Wild Life Institute of India, Dehradun, for biological and chemical examination. The charge sheet was submitted against the two accused under Section 379/411/120-B IPC r/w. 51 of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. During the trial, the prosecution examined seven witnesses and exhibited 30 documents.

Officials of the STF said that this is the seventh case where the accused persons have been convicted under the Wildlife Protection Act, and this is the first case where the accused persons were convicted for possessing a live pangolin. Efforts are on to name more such criminals, the STF said.