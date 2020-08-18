Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 220 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally to 5,707, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases detected, 136 were reported from quarantine centres while 84 contracted the virus locally.

Meanwhile, 123 patients were discharged from COVID-19 hospitals Tuesday, BMC tweeted.

All the patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 1,983. Similarly, a total of 3,690 patients have so far recovered from the disease. With one person succumbed to the disease, the city’s death toll stands at 28.

The 84 local contact cases were reported from Acharya Vihar, Brit Colony of Badgarh, Baramunda, Bharatpur, Salia Sahi, Satya Nagar, Dumuduma, IRC Village, Jagamara, Jaydev Vihar, Jharpada, Kalinga Nagar, Patia and Patrapada.

