Bhubaneswar: Dumdum Shabdomugdho Natyakendra of West Bengal staged its fresh production Sappho Chitrangada Tuesday, on the second day of 23rd Kalinga Natya Mahotsav, at Rabindra Mandap, Bhubaneswar.

Directed by Rakesh Ghosh, the play was about how Rabindranath Tagore’s Madan of dance drama Chitraganda gets romantically involved with Sappho (an ancient Greek poetess) and Chitraganda (a warrior princess of Mahabharata) with the help of time machine.

The dignitaries present on the occasion included Kendrapara MLA Sashi Bhusan Behera, retired IAS RN Senapati, OUAT’s VC Pawan Kumar Agarwal and Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi secretary Prabod Kumar Rath.