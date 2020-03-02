Johannesburg: Twenty-five people died Monday when a bus rolled down a steep embankment in South Africa’s coastal Eastern Cape province, the country’s transport minister Fikile Mbalula said.

“Reports indicate that the driver lost control of the bus, which subsequently rolled down a steep embankment, leaving 25 dead and approximately 62 injured,” Mbalula said in a statement. “To lose so many lives in a single accident is devastating and shocking,” he added.

The bus was carrying over 80 mainly elderly people to the town centre in Butterworth, provincial transport department spokesman, Unathi Binqose, said.

“The driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down a very steep embankment,” Binqose said. He informed that the driver has also been killed.

The crash was the deadliest accident in the province since 2015 when 35 people lost their lives.

Binqose said checks would be carried out if the bus had been roadworthy as ‘it may be a contributing factor’.

South Africa has among the highest rate of road accidents in the region owing to speeding and poor maintenance of some vehicles and roads.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) data shows over 14,000 people died in road crashes on South African roads in 2017.

AFP