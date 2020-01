Quetta: Twenty-five TV sets, 300 mobile phones, drugs and other goods were recovered from the prisoners’ possession at the Quetta District Jail in Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The items were recovered following a police raid at the prison on Saturday, reports The News International.

Stoves and utensils were also found.

Upon inquiring, it was understood that the inmates were being provided their favourite dishes in jail.

Meanwhile, in exchange for resumption of military to military cooperation, Pakistan has extended tacit support to the US over its air strikes that killed Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps commander Major Gen Qassem Soleimani and other top military officials in Baghdad.

Pakistan has remained conspicuous by its silence over the strikes and escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. Top intelligence sources said Pakistan, which blamed Soleimani for Baloch militant attacks against its forces, found an opportunity to ‘kill two birds with one stone’ when the US sought its support after the operation.

According to a leaked letter of Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 14 personnel of Pakistan Armed Forces were killed recently by Baloch militants based in Iran. It was one of the several attacks sponsored by Iranian intelligence chief Soleimani against Pakistan.

IANS