Bhubaneswar: As many as 345 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Tuesday.

While 101 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 244 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 412 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 22nd Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Tuesday, 19,243 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 15,354 have recovered. While there are 3,806 active cases, 69 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,88,311 with the detection of 4,189 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 721. As many as 2,453 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,736 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing.

The state Monday tested 45,676 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 28.60 lakh.