Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways have successfully delivered 7,347.37 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh till June 29 through Oxygen Express trains. Out of this, 3,501.77 MT has been sent from Odisha, a top Railways source said Tuesday.

Apart from Odisha, about 80 MTs of LMO was transported from the state of West Bengal, 684.5 MTs from Chhattisgarh,1288 MTs from Jharkhand,1793.10 MTs from Gujarat.

Telangana received the first consignment of medical oxygen May 1, 2021 with delivery of 63.06 MT of LMO. Since then, the state has received 3,719.05 MT of medical oxygen in 40 trains, a South Central Railway release here said Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh received the first consignment of LMO May 15, 2021 with delivery of 40 MT of LMO. Since then, the state has received 3,628.32 MT of medical oxygen in 56 trains.

In order to meet the Medical Oxygen requirement of the states in an effective manner, the Oxygen Express trains were operated from both the eastern and western parts of the nation.

To meet the Medical Oxygen requirements of the state within the fastest possible time, Indian Railways have been operating these trains along the Green Corridors to ensure minimum transport time.

Multi-disciplinary teams have also been formed to ensure that the Oxygen trains reach at the least possible time. As a result, the average speed of running for these trains has been over 60 kmph.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the Officers and Staff for excellent work being done towards delivering Medical Oxygen during these critical times. He said that these trains are being operated with the highest sense of urgency so as to ensure that Medical Oxygen to the states reaches in the fastest possible time frame.

