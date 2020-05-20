Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday said that 36 persons who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

“Another 36 #COVID19 patients have recovered and are being discharged. 23 are from Ganjam. 5 from Jajpur. 3 from Mayurbhanj. 2 each from Puri and Bhadrak, and 1 from Rourkela. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 343,” tweeted Health and Family Welfare Department.

According to state government data as of Wednesday, 1052 people have so far been tested positive for COVID-19 in the state out of which 703 cases are active, 343 have recovered and six persons have died. While three of the deceased belong to Khurdha district, there are two from Ganjam and one from Cuttack.

It may be mentioned here that the state also reported 74 new COVID-19 cases earlier in the day.

Of the 74 new COVID-19 cases, 72 are in quarantine centres. The new cases were reported from Boudh district (28), Puri (11), Cuttack (9), Khura (7), Ganjam (6), Jajpur (6), Kendrapara (2), Malkangiri (2) Balasore (1), Dhenkanal (1) and Kandhamal (1).