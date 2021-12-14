Mumbai: The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed four apartment buildings in Bandra-Khar. The decision to seal the four buildings were taken after Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora tested Covid-19 positive. The buildings have been sealed and testing camps are being conducted there, officials said.

The development comes a week after director Karan Johar threw a private bash for around a dozen people at his home. After the party, Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Rao tested positive Sunday.

Since both are showing mild symptoms, Kareena and Amrita have been shunted to home quarantine and treatment in their sealed flats. The BMC H-West Ward has taken up sanitisation of the four buildings.

In a simultaneous exercise, the civic health authorities have managed to trace around three dozen contacts of the celebs who attended the party at Johar’s home last Wednesday. They have been sent for tests, with their reports expected shortly.

Among others who were present at the party was Seema Khan, wife of actor Sohail Khan whose infection status is not clear, though the host Johar has tested negative.

The buildings which faced the BMC action under the Covid-19 protocols are ‘Satguru Sharan’ where Kareena Kapoor lives, ‘Sarkar Heritage’ where Amrita has a flat, Karan Johar’s ‘Residency Building’, and Seema Khan’s ‘Kiran Apartments’, besides conducting Covid-19 testing camps as a precaution.

Presently, 15 buildings in the city have been sealed after Covid-19 cases were detected but not a single slum or chawl anywhere is under the BMC’s lock.