Kolkata: Four family members of BCCI President and former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly have tested positive for Coronavirus. Ganguly’s elder brother Snehashish Ganguly, the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has been infected by COVID-19, the health state department said Friday.

Also, Snehashish’s wife has been infected with the virus along with her parents. According to the report, Shenashish’s mother-in-law and father-in-law were also diagnosed with the virus last week.

“All the four complained of some health issues, which were similar to the symptoms of COVID-19 when they were staying at another residence and not at Ganguly’s ancestral house in Behala. After testing positive, all the four were shifted to a private nursing home,” a senior official was quoted as saying in Business Insider India.

“Whether they will be discharged or not, depends on the result of the tests,” sources at the nursing home stated. Earlier Ganguly had said cricket will be back to normal when the vaccine for the virus is out.

“This is something that has got the world in sheer shock. I think things will be back on track. We did not have the medicines to take care of it. But over a six-seven months’ period once the vaccine comes up everything will be normal,” Ganguly said during a live class on ‘Unacademy’ app.

“Cricket will be very strong. There will be different tests, medical examinations for players, but I don’t see it coming in the way of sport and it will go forward. As the vaccine comes out, it’s going to be normal life I think. If you fall sick, whether you have fever, jaundice you pick those medicines and get better.”