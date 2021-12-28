Mumbai: In another heroic effort, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rescued more than 40 persons trapped on the terrace of a building which caught fire here Tuesday morning, officials said.

The conflagration is said to have erupted in the electric metre room on the ground floor of an old seven-storied MHADA building in Jankalyan Nagar in Kandivali west suburb around 10.15 a.m., according to BMC Disaster Control.

As the flames and smoke spread upwards, many of the panicky residents climbed up and ended up on the terrace while the fire brigade was summoned.

The MFB firefighters hoisted ladders and rescued at least 40 persons trapped on the terrace and others continued battling the blaze.

Another five persons suffered suffocation injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the cause of the fire is being probed, said the officials.