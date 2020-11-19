Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar reported 46 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the tally in the city to 30,330. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Thursday.

Among the fresh cases, 19 were reported from quarantine centres while 27 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet, BMC said that 61 patients were discharged Thursday from COVID-19 hospitals here.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said.

With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 629. So far 29,479 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 201.

The 27 local contact cases were reported from Patrapada, Postal Colony, Vani Vihar, Kalinga Nagar, Nayapalli, Laxmisagar, Sailashree Vihar, Kanan Vihar, Khandagiri, Chandrasekharpur, Tankapani Road, and Patia areas.

