Bhubaneswar: As many as 460 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Thursday.

While 185 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 275 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 405 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 10th Sep 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitized & will be under active surveillance. pic.twitter.com/OiuMlf8Hs1 — BMC (@bmcbbsr) September 10, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Thursday, 14,952 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 9,755 have recovered. While there are 5,130 active cases, 54 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 1,39,121 with the detection of 3,991 new cases, while 11 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 591.

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 687 people tested positive, followed by Cuttack (392) and Puri (332). The fresh deaths were reported from eight districts.

The state Wednesday tested 47,161 samples for COVID-19, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 22.73 lakh.