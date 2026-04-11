Bhubaneswar: A total of 4,691 LPG cylinders have been seized, 31 FIRs have been lodged, and 5 individuals have been arrested for their involvement in illegal hoarding and black marketing activities during raids and inspections at 2,136 locations in 30 districts of the state, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department Friday.

The raids were conducted at gas agencies as well as other suspected premises, according to the report. In addition, 360 cases have been registered in courts of various District Collectors under the Essential Commodities Act. According to official sources, unscrupulous individuals have been illegally stockpiling LPG cylinders without any valid reason.

Taking serious note of the issue, the department has initiated strict enforcement measures to curb such activities. Special teams comprising departmental officials have been formed in various districts to investigate such incidents.

The teams are conducting regular inspections based on intelligence inputs and submitting daily reports to higher authorities. District Supply Officers, under the supervision of respective collectors, are ensuring that the inspection process is carried out rigorously.

The government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair distribution of LPG and has warned that strict action will continue against those violating the law.