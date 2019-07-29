As the 2019 World Cup expedition has come to end now the teams will prepare for the next sojourn to be held in India. During this span of four years, the cricketing fraternity will open the doors for budding cricketers.

Here is the list of 5 players India should groom for 2023 World Cup:

Shubman Gill: The Punjab teenager with his bat swing and shot-making has been compared to the Indian legend, Yuvraj Singh. Shubman Gill has all the attributes to carry the batting mantle of Men in Blue in the coming years. The right-hander has hit three half-centuries while opening the innings for the Kolkata franchise in the IPL. He scored more than 350 runs in the U-19 World Cup in 2018.

Rituraj Gaikwad: The 22-year-old Maharashtra batsman, Rituraj Gaikwad has been a star who can score runs all around the park and particularly his front foot pull shots are delightful to watch. Currently, the Indian team is too dependent on their top 3 and Rituraj looks the perfect candidate to shoulder some of their burdens before the dawn of next 50 over carnival.

Khaleel Ahmed: The left-arm pacer can generate pace and movement on the best of the surfaces and his wicket-taking ability make him a lethal weapon. He made his international debut in last year’s Asia Cup where he picked up a three-wicket haul against Hong Kong. Since then the youngster has not looked back and has taken giant strides in his cricketing sojourn, he is likely to be on course for the next World Cup.

Rahul Chahar: One of the heroes who helped the Mumbai Indians win their fourth IPL title was the 19-year-old wrist-spinner, Rahul Chahar. The Rajasthan cricketer was outfoxing the established stars with his wit and street smartness. The youngster has already picked six five-wicket hauls in his short first-class career of 14 games. He was the highest wicket-taker for his state in 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy. The most striking thing is the control over his art as he rarely gives the batsmen breathing space.