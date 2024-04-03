As they say, ‘The greatest wealth is health.’ This proverb is relevant and practical and holds great significance in our daily lives. You are a living body until you improve your well-being and live your life to the fullest.

Your overall health is associated with your immune health. There is so much dependence on your immune health to fight against infections, instantly recover, or protect your body’s cells. To boost your immune power, essential amino acids (EAA), creatine, and your daily habits help bring a drastic change. If you are still contemplating where to start, let us help you.

How to boost immunity?

Prioritising your immune health is more important than you think. You can strengthen your immune system with the following:

EAA

If you are into bodybuilding, an intense workout may result in muscle damage, but these amino acids facilitate quick muscle recovery after your workout. Adding these supplements to your diet, EAA improves your overall well-being. With neurotransmitter production and boosting immune function, they promote overall well-being.

BCAA

Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA) provide necessary energy to your muscles. Working out may suppress your immune system, lowering its power. However, consumption of BCAA can increase your immune power, and your body gains the ability to recover fast after a gym workout. When you include BCAA supplements in your regime, your body’s immune cells use it as fuel and guard it from harmful bodies.

Creatine

This supplement boosts anti-tumour immunity while increasing Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) production. Some studies say that ATP enhances the immune system. Though there is limited research about creatine-boosting immunity, you can use this supplement for other health benefits.

Healthy diet

Maintaining a healthy diet improves your overall well-being while increasing your immune power. You can emphasise adding more fruits and vegetables to your diet. Along with this, add whole grains and fat-free or low-fat milk to get enough nutrients in your body. Be aware of your diet’s intake of vitamins and minerals to boost immune power. Ensure you talk to your healthcare professional before taking any supplements.

Proper sleep

Adequate sleep may be underrated, but sleeping for at least 7-8 hours a day keeps your body functioning normally. Restful sleep is important for boosting immunity and gives your immune system the best chance to stand tough against illness. When you think of your immune health, ensure you are not compromising your immune health.

Wrapping up

Immunity holds vital importance when it comes to improving your overall health. Good health is an asset for a lifetime. You may lead an active lifestyle with a proper diet and sleep and balance it with nutrition like creatine supplements, BCAA, and EAA. Try adding fruits and vegetables to get the essential nutrients to fuel your body and boost your immune power.