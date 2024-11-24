Keonjhar: Forest officials in the Telkoi range of Keonjhar forest division have recovered the decomposed carcasses of five wild boars from an abandoned well near Kardangi village in Shikheshwar reserve forest under Bimla section. The boars are believed to have died of suffocation after falling into the well Friday, though the exact timing of their deaths is unknown. A post-mortem was conducted, and the bodies were buried. Environmentalists have raised concerns about the Forest Department’s oversight, as wild boars and other animals are increasingly venturing out of the forest in search of food.

Locals spotted the carcasses of the boars floating in the well and informed the Forest Department Friday. They believe the animals fell into the well after leaving nearby crop fields and orchards. The wild boars are often seen grazing in paddy fields, which has led to poaching incidents using bombs and electric traps. Rashmita Shankhua, a Forest official from the Bimla section, said the cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. Earlier, 25 wild boars fell into an abandoned well in the Bhagamunda area, with one dying despite a rescue operation. There are calls to fill in abandoned wells near forested areas to prevent such incidents.