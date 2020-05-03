Ganjam: As many as 500 Odia migrant workers who were stranded in Kerala owing to the nationwide lockdown Sunday reached Jagannathpur station in Ganjam district.

According to the district administration, a non-stop train ferrying 1,200 Odia migrant workers started its journey from Aluva station in Kerala Friday evening. The workers hail from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Koraput, Boudh, Rayagada and Nabarangpur.

The passengers of Kandhamal, Ganjam, Rayagada, Boudh, Nabarangpur and Koraput ended their train journey by alighting at Jagannathpur station while the rest of the passengers will get off the train at Khordha Road station.

Ganjam collector Vijay Amruta Kulange had requested the railway authorities to halt the train at Jagannathpur instead of Berhampur.

Officials of Ganjam district administration and medical teams are conducting health screening of all the passengers. “If any of them are found with flu-like symptoms, they will be sent to the Covid-19 hospital,” said an official.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai twitted, “Kerala returnee are being welcomed by Ganjam Police at Jagannathpur Railway Station.We are grateful for their cooperation & maintaining social distancing to fight against COVID-19”.

After the health screening, the returnees will be shifted to quarantine centres of their respective panchayats. The officials said that migrant workers will be allowed to return to their respective homes after 14 days and only if they test negative for Covid-19.

