New Delhi: Nine people, including six firemen, were injured after a LPG cylinder exploded during a firefighting operation in a Chemical and Electrical equipment manufacturing factory in the national capital on early Saturday.

A Fire department official told IANS that they received a call about a fire incident at 4.43 am in a factory located at street no 4, Anand Parvat Industrial Area of Delhi after which as many as 10 fire tenders were immediately pressed into the service.

“As the firemen were dousing the flames, an LPG cylinder exploded resulting in injuries to six firemen and three civilians,” the official said, adding the condition of the injured is now stable.

The official confirmed that there have been no casualties in the incident, however, there was certainly a massive loss of property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

“The fire was on the first and third floor and also on the terrace of the four-storey factory having an area of 175 square yard,” the official said.

Notably, the incident comes on the same day when a massive fire gutted several shops at Azad Market Shivaji Road of Delhi. Five people were injured in the incident while one of the buildings which caught fire, collapsed after it was completely charred.