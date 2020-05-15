Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare Department, government of Odisha informed Friday that eight more coronavirus infected patients have recovered. The new additions took the tally of recovered patients to 166. Among the eight who have recovered four are from Jajpur district, two from Bhadrak and one each from Balasore and Keonjhar. All the eight have been discharged.

With the recovery of the eight patients, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha now stands at 503.

Earlier in the day 48 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Odisha.

PNN