New Delhi: Eight personnel of the federal counter-terrorist force National Security Guard (NSG) have tested positive for COVID-19. This was disclosed here by officials Monday. The officials said that the infected personnel are non-combatants. They are not from the fighting arm of the commando unit of the force also known as ‘Black Cats’.

Eight NSG personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. They have been admitted to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) Referral hospital in Greater Noida. The infected persons belong to the administrative department of the NSG.

“These fresh cases are from the close contact group of the previous case of a driver. The group had been quarantined for the last two weeks,” said a senior official of the commando force. “All the eight have been asymptomatic since they were quarantined,” he added.

This is the ninth COVID-19 case in the elite force. Last month a 33-year-old medical staff was detected with the disease last month. He has now recovered, said other officials.

The NSG was raised in 1984 to render specialist counter-terrorism, anti-hijack and hostage rescue tasks.

PTI