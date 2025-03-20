Transform Furniture is a furniture manufacturer based in Bhubaneswar which offers tailored storage solutions and curated accessories to enhance everyone’s living space. Established in 1998, it is one of the key players in kitchen furniture, modular kitchens, dining room furniture and wardrobes to name a few. The modular furniture industry is rapidly evolving, and Vibe by Transform Furniture has positioned itself as a leading player in Odisha and beyond. Hailing from a humble background, Debasish Patnaik, founder and managing director, always had a fascination for modular furniture and woodwork. With his dedication and hard work, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry. In an interaction with Orissa POST, Patnaik discusses his journey, market trends, and gives insights into the future of the industry. Excerpts…

Q: Can you tell us about your early life and what led you to the furniture business?

I was born in Anandpur, Keonjhar district and completed my engineering in Bhubaneswar. Initially, I worked as an engineer for two years, but I always had a fascination for modular furniture and woodwork. My travels across Europe exposed me to innovative designs and craftsmanship, which inspired me to start my own business. In 1998, I launched a small setup focused on modular kitchens, which has now grown into a thriving furniture brand. My technical background, combined with my passion for design, helped me create furniture that blends precision with aesthetics.

Q: How do you see the demand for furniture in the Odisha market?

Odisha’s furniture market has evolved significantly. Consumers today are more design-conscious and seek quality modular solutions for both residential and commercial spaces. The demand for modular kitchens has increased with the rise of modern living spaces. Additionally, infrastructure development and urbanisation have fuelled demand for contemporary and space-efficient designs, making Odisha a promising market for our products.

Q: Has the recent price hike affected the furniture industry?

Yes, price hikes in raw materials like wood and hardware impact production costs. However, we’ve adapted by optimising our supply chain, using alternative materials, and minimising waste. While rising costs can affect consumer spending, we focus on offering long-lasting, high-value furniture, ensuring our customers receive durable and stylish solutions at competitive prices.

Q: What has been the key to your success in Odisha?

Several factors have contributed to our growth. First, our emphasis on quality, design, and functionality aligns with modern consumer needs. Second, our focus on innovation, sustainable sourcing, and contemporary design trends has resonated with Odisha’s growing middle class. Lastly, our customer-centric approach, strong local presence, and efficient service have helped us build trust and loyalty.

Q: How has your entrepreneurial journey been so far? Any advice for new entrants?

My journey from an engineer to an entrepreneur has been challenging yet rewarding. Starting in 1998 with a small modular kitchen setup, we have now expanded to five showrooms across Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Bangalore, and Bhubaneswar. Overcoming market fluctuations and price hikes requires resilience and adaptability. For aspiring entrepreneurs, my advice is simple: Follow your passion but stay practical. The market is tough, so be open to learning from failures. Innovation and adaptability are crucial—don’t hesitate to embrace new trends. Most importantly, prioritise customer needs, as their feedback drives product development.

Q: How is the Odisha market different from other states?

In markets like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, the furniture industry is well-developed, with numerous manufacturers and brands competing to offer high-quality products. This intense competition drives innovation, enhances quality, and provides customers with a wide range of choices at competitive prices. Odisha, on the other hand, is still in the early stages of developing a strong furniture sector. While there is significant potential, the number of established units is relatively low compared to other states. As more furniture manufacturers set up operations in Odisha, we can expect healthy competition to emerge. This will naturally lead to improvement in quality, better pricing, and more choices for consumers. With the right investments and policies, Odisha can become a thriving market for furniture, benefiting both businesses and customers alike.

PNN