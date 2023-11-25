Bhubaneswar: The third edition of ‘Dharitri Youth Conclave – The Path Ahead’ held at Rail Auditorium here, Friday, pulled around 1,200 students from as many as 45 institutions of districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Ganjam. Orissa POST spoke to some of these young climate warriors about the conclave and their future strategies to protect Mother Earth.

Dharitri holds a revered position as a newspaper that has been part of my life since childhood. The Youth Conclave enlightened us about the diverse methods of preserving the environment. I thoroughly enjoyed Ricky Kej’s spectacular performance and gained valuable insights from Sonu Sood regarding his work. The experts delved deed into climate change issues and shared their stories of climate action.

Debi Prasad Rath, Ravenshaw University

For me, this is the maiden grand event organised by Dharitri. I along with my classmates was thrilled to be a part of the Youth Conclave and we enjoyed every aspect of the discussion to the fullest. It was a surprise to see such a performance by Ricky Kej and I got an opportunity to interact with youth icon Sonu Sood.

Gayatri Behera, BJB Autonomous College

Every year, Dharitri organises a debate competition on its anniversary, it’s a great step taken by the organisation and I feel very happy and excited.

Durga Prasad Sahu, Ravenshaw University

This is the first time that I attended the Youth Conclave. Like every year, this year too a large no of students participated in the debate on climate and environment. I got a very good opportunity to listen to the experts on emerging climate issues.

Sthiti Pragyan Swain, Ravenshaw University

It was a great opportunity for me to learn from the experts about how climate change is impacting us, and Dharitri Youth Conclave is a big platform to create an ecosystem for students to learn about climate crisis and become climate warriors. I feel glad to be here. It’s really amazing to see Ricky Kej’s stellar performance at the event.

Biswambar Mohanty, FM College, Balasore

I feel privileged to be a part of the conclave. I learnt a lot about the climate change crisis and thoroughly enjoyed Ricky Kej’s performance.

Deeptesh Kumar Maharaj, St Mary’s Jajpur Road

Dharitri Youth Conclave was a wonderful experience for me. I learnt a lot about climate change, its effects, and the solutions. I got to know from the environmentalists about their efforts to lessen the impact of climate change. I loved it and enjoyed the Ricky Kej show.

Jyotirmayee Mishra, BJB Autonomous College