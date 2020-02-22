Naveen Patnaik and Rajashree Birla inaugurated the state’s first Gandhi Peace Centre near the Khandagiri-Udaygiri caves

Op /agencies

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Saturday, inaugurated the state’s first Gandhi Peace Centre near the Khandagiri-Udaygiri caves here.

The Gandhi Peace Centre, built on five-acre of land, is a digital interactive museum promoting the Gandhian values and principles among the people, particularly among youths.

The centre, set up with the support of Aditya Birla Group, has six galleries, where memorabilia and articles used by the Father of the Nation have been put up for display.

The centre will conduct a multimedia show on Gandhi’s ideology of truth, non-violence and policy of Jainism till March 15. This apart, a debate and ‘bhajan’ programme will also be organised.

The state government had signed an MoU with the Aditya Birla Group in 2017 for operation and management of the interpretation centre at Khandagiri-Udayagiri caves and decided to rename it as Eternal Gandhi Peace Centre. The MoU is valid for 15 years.

“The dedication of the Gandhi Peace Centre here today in the 150th years of Gandhijis birth anniversary assumes significance,” Patnaik said, adding that the centre will provide an institutionalised platform to awaken consciousness about life and works of Gandhiji and educate people to realize the deeper significance of his ideals.

“India achieved freedom in 1947. By this time, non- violence had become truly global, an identity of India-ness,and a more potent weapon than violence,” Patnaik said.

The Odisha chief minister reiterated his demand for incorporating non-violence in the Preamble of the Constitution in Gandhijis 150th birth anniversary.

Aditya Birla Group’s chairperson Rajashree Birla was present at the occasssion. She said, “The idea was to set up insightful galleries in diverse parts of India where Gandhiji’s imprint is more than discernable. We feel it will be an act of deep homage to Bapu.” Speaking about Odisha, she added, “Naveen Patnaik has epitomized Gandhian values and the Mahatma always felt a kind of spiritual connect with Odisha. He had visited the state eight times and his tryst with Odisha began in 1921 as part of his nationwide journey to spread his ideas on Satyagraha, Swaraj and Ahimsha. It became intense when he saw the frugal and precarious living conditions of the poverty- stricken and ill-treated Harijans.”

She also mentioned that stalwarts like Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das spearheaded Gandhiji’s freedom movement in Odisha. “Gandhiji managed to open gates of temples for Harijans setting a splendid example of egalitarianism and self-reliance. Patnaik who is truly living the Gandhian dream has also taken Odisha to the roads of change.”

Incidentally this Gandhi peace centre is the fourth of its kind, while three others are in New Delhi, Birmingham in UK and Houston in US. The wonderfully built galleries where the Mahatma’s personal belongings are displayed are crowd-pullers. The most coveted gallery is the ‘Selfie with Gandhiji where people queued up to take selfies on a video cam which can be sent to one’s personal email address.

At the event Rajashree Birla felicitated Freedom fighters like Bhabani Charan Pattanayak, Nakul Chandra Das and others.

Interacting with Orissa POST both Pattanayak and Das said, “This kind of centre was required and now it I the responsibility of the youngsters to keep it intact. The youth must follow Bapu’s teachings to make India a more prosperous country.”

Minister for Tourism and Odia Language, Literature and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Minister Ashok Chandra Panda and Padmashree Tulsi Munda and many other dignitaries were present at the event. It may be noted that the centre will remain open for public from Tuesday to Sunday between 11 am to 7pm.