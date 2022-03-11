Mumbai: Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in aggressive Australian batter Aaron Finch. The Australian has been inducted into the KKR squad as a replacement for England’s Alex Hales for the upcoming edition of the IPL. “Hales has cited bubble fatigue as his reason for withdrawal from the tournament,” the IPL committee stated in a media release.

Finch led Australia to an ICC T20 World Cup win. He has so far played 88 T20Is scoring 2,686 runs with the help of two centuries and 15 half centuries. “Finch, who has played 87 IPL games and has over 2,000 runs, will join KKR at the price of Rs 1.5 crore,” it added.

The Australian white-ball captain last played for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition. He was not picked by any team in the IPL mega auction last month. However, Finch’s hitting prowess may come in handy for KKR at the top of the order.

KKR will take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the IPL lung opener March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium here.