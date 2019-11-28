Bant: In a shocking incident, an unidentified youth threw acid on two girl students of a high school at Bant Bazaar in Bhdrak Thursday. The injured students have been shifted to a hospital.

According to reports, the two students were identified as Susmita Sahu, 15, daughter of Srikat Sahu of Bangorpadi and Smrutirekha Sahu, 14, daughter of Bipin Sahu of Jagdishpur.

The two students were cycling their way to Bant Girls’ High School at about 10 am when an unidentified youth threw acid on them.

The injured were first admitted to Bant Hospital and later shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Bhadrak.

Meanwhile, the police have detained a youth in this connection although no complaint has been lodged by the

victims’ families so far.