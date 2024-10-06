Berhampur: Berhampur University in Odisha have taken action against 17 post-graduate students for allegedly ragging their juniors, officials said Sunday.

Four of the accused students were asked to vacate their hostel rooms, while 13 others were fined Rs 1000 each, said vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash.

The action was taken after an investigation was conducted by the anti-ragging committee into the incident that happened September 21, she said.

In a complaint to the UGC, some first-year post-graduate students alleged that their seniors came to their hostel room about 11pm on that day, and continued asking them various details in the name of introduction and did not let them sleep.

However, they did not name the senior students in the complaint, officials said.

The varsity swung into action after the UGC forwarded the complaint.

“The UGC had asked the varsity to inquire into the matter and furnish an action taken report. We have already reported the action taken to the UGC,” said the VC.

“We have also sensitised students about the consequences of ragging, and warned them not to indulge in such activities on the campus,” she said.

PTI