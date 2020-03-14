Paikamal: Even as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 1 crore for infrastructure development of Nrusinghanath temple, the district administration has become aggressive in making proper utilisation of the fund, a report said.

According to sources, District Collector Jyoti Ranjan Pradhan has visited Nrusinghanath temple and vividly discussed with local officials as well as the temple administration Sunday, in this connection.

However, the discussion was mainly focused on developing basic infrastructure and beautification works like construction of an overhead tank inside the temple premises for drinking water, rest sheds for devotees, repair of the main temple, beautification of bhoga mandap and the vicinity of the temple, toilets for tourists, development of the hill into a picnic spot and beautification of the connecting road from Paikamal to Nrusinghanath including its lighting, report said.

Collector Pradhan also ordered the executive officer of Nrusinghanath temple to prepare an action plan soon. The financial assistance is known to be provided from ‘Special Problem Fund’.

Padmapur Sub-Collector Tanmaya Kumar Darwan, temple trustee and local block development officer Surendra Meher, temple executive officer Purusottam Pradhan, tehsildar Manoj Kumar Meher, additional tehsildar Sushant Kumar Rana, Padmapur IIC Biswajit Manabodh and subdivision information officer Purna Chandra Panigrahi including servitors of Nrusinghanath temple participated in the discussion.