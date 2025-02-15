Chennai: Immensely pleased with the music that actor Thaman has been providing for his recent films, which have all emerged blockbusters, Telugu star Balakrishna has now presented a brand new Porsche car to the ace music director.

Pictures of Balakrishna presenting the Porsche to Thaman have now gone viral on social media.

Thaman, who is currently scoring the music for actor Balakrishna’s upcoming film Akhanda2, has become the actor’s favourite music director ever since he composed music for Balakrishna’s Akhanda 1.

Akhanda went on to emerge a huge blockbuster, completing 100 days in over a 100 centres. In fact, it ran for an impressive 175 days in one particular theatre.

Akhanda, which was made on a budget believed to be the highest ever for a Balakrishna film, did roaring business. The rewards were so impressive that director Boyapati Sreenu and Balakrishna chose to come together once again for a film. The music for the film was one of its highlights making Balakrishna even remark, “You (Thaman) too are one of the heroes of the film.”

Thaman has been scoring music for every single Balakrishna film after Akhanda. These include Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari and more recently Daaku Maharaaj. All the films have either emerged as superhits or blockbusters.

In fact, so Balakrishna was pleased with Thaman’s songs for all his films, that soon after Daaku Maharaj, he went to the extent of saying the music director was now considered like family during the course of an interview. “People don’t call him Thaman, they call him as Nandamuri Thaman,” he said during an interview to a media entity.

Thaman is now scoring music for Akhanda 2: Thandavam, which is to hit screens September 25 this year for Dussehra.

It may be recalled that the unit of the film began shooting for the film at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. Apart from Balakrishna and Aadhi, the film will also feature Samyuktha Menon, whom the team had welcomed a few days ago.

Produced by Raam Achanta and Gopi Achanta, the film has cinematography by C Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae. Editing for the film is by Tammiraju and art direction by AS Prakash.