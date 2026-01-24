Mumbai: Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with a two-round firing incident reported from the Oshiwara area of the city, in which he was identified as the prime suspect, officials said Saturday.

KRK was taken into custody by the police and brought to the Oshiwara police station late Friday evening for questioning in the matter.

According to the police, the actor admitted to his involvement in the firing during his statement and disclosed that the shots were fired using his licensed firearm.

Officials further confirmed that the weapon has been seized and that the necessary paperwork is currently underway for further legal action.

As per details emerging from the investigation, the incident took place January 18, when two rounds were allegedly fired at a residential building located in Oshiwara, Andheri.

During the probe, the officials recovered two bullets from Nalanda Society, one from the second floor and another from the fourth floor of the building.

According to the authorities, one of the flats reportedly belongs to a writer-director, while the other is occupied by a model.

An investigation team comprising around 18 personnel from the Oshiwara police station, led by Sanjay Chavan, along with multiple teams from the crime branch, was constituted to probe the firing incident.

Initially, investigators were left without leads as no incriminating evidence surfaced from CCTV footage in the area.

However, with the assistance of a forensic team, police later indicated that the bullets were likely fired from Kamaal R Khan’s bungalow.

A police source said that the procedural formalities are in progress and added that the actor’s formal arrest may be completed Saturday.