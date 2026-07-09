Kolkata: Veteran actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the state secretariat ‘Nabanna’ and asserted that there was “no discussion on politics” during the meeting.

His visit, however, sparked fresh political buzz as it came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the actor’s residence during his recent trip to the state.

Speaking to reporters before leaving ‘Nabanna’, Prosenjit said the discussions centred on preparations for the celebration of the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Uttam Kumar, issues concerning the Bengali film industry and certain personal matters.

“There was no discussion on politics,” said the actor who acted in over 250 movies.

Prosenjit, who has long played an active role in addressing issues concerning the Bengali film industry but has never entered active politics, has been at the centre of speculation following a series of high-profile interactions after the change of guard in West Bengal.

After the BJP formed the government in the state, Prosenjit was among the prominent personalities present at the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari May 9.

More recently, Amit Shah visited the actor’s residence and held a brief meeting with him, fuelling speculation that he could be preparing to join the BJP. The actor was awarded Padma Shri this year.

Former India cricketer and Trinamool Congress MP from Berhampore, Yusuf Pathan, and Birbhum MP Satabdi Roy also met the CM. They were seen with members of the rebel TMC faction, which is seeking recognition as a separate group.