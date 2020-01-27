New Delhi: BJP ally and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan Monday backed the government’s decision to confer Padma Shri award on singer Adnan Sami, saying he has enhanced India’s stature with his talent.

Hitting out at the criticism of the decision, the Lok Janshakti Party leader said, “After completing all the formalities, he was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. He has elevated India’s reputation and honour through his talent. I congratulate him on being honoured with Padma Shri.”

“Those who are opposing the award to the famous singer are not aware of Indian Citizenship Law. Indian citizenship has no relation with religion. Anyone who fulfils the requisite conditions of the citizenship act can become Indian Citizen,” Paswan said.

PTI