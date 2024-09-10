Jaipur: Close on the heels of the sabotage attempt on the Kalindi Express in Kanpur, a similar attempt was made by some miscreants to derail a train near Ajmer in Rajasthan.

The incident took place Sunday when the train was travelling from Ajmer’s Phulera to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. It was near the Saradhana station when the engine hit something on the track, bringing it to a screeching halt.

It came to light after the train hit large concrete blocks which were kept on the track in Saradhan Bangad village en route to Ahmedabad.

A report was filed by executive engineer Ravi Prakash Bundela (32) Monday.

According to the report, information was received September 8 at 10:36pm that a cement block was kept on the track. When we reached the spot, we found that it had broken and fallen. Another block was broken and kept on the side ahead.

These two blocks were kept at different places. After this, officials from Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited and Railway Protection Force (RPF) together patrolled from Saradhana to Bangar Gram Station. During this time, the situation was found normal.

“Bangar village station superintendent informed Sunday night that blocks were seen on track. Then the track was checked. Blocks were found at two places in the opposite line within a radius of one km, which were broken due to the collision of the engine. The staff did patrolling from Saradhana to Bangar village. Apart from the block collision, everything was normal. A report has been filed in the Mangaliyawas police station in this matter,” said Hari Kishan Meena, an official.

Police officials told IANS that a case has been registered under Sections 150 and 152 of the Railways Act, 1989 for demolishing public property. Investigation officer Ramswaroop is probing the matter, said the officials.

Surprisingly, the Ajmer incident came just hours after a similar attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express in Kanpur Sunday. The Bhiwandi-bound train came to a halt after hitting a gas cylinder kept on the track near the Barrajpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh.

The loco pilot was able to hit the emergency brakes to avert a major accident. Further inspection of the incident spot led to shocking discoveries of matchsticks, a petrol bottle and a bag full of gunpowder, hinting at a major conspiracy.

Kanpur Police have detained six individuals, including two history sheeters, in connection with the case. Authorities have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to further investigate the matter. Officials said that the team will examine potential links to the recent Sabarmati Express derailment in Kanpur.

IANS