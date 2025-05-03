Bhubaneswar: The advent and adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has redefined newsroom dynamics, and emerged as a major force reshaping reporting style and content presentation. As the world marks the World Press Freedom Day – celebrated globally to underscore the evolving relationship between technology and journalism – May 3, the spotlight this year falls on the timely and complex theme: ‘Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artifi cial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media’.

OrissaPOST spoke to a cross-section of journalists to explore how AI’s growing influence is affecting journalistic practices, and the freedom of press at large. “Print journalism is unlikely to be signifi cantly affected by AI,” opined veteran journalist Pradip Das. Explaining, Das said while AI can enhance storytelling, it cannot generate story ideas or determine the news value of an event. “Human empathy, intelligence, and ethical judgment are essential. The core principles of journalism—neutrality, an unbiased approach, and a sense of responsibility toward people and society—cannot be upheld by machines,” he said. Prakash Panda, another media professional, took a more balanced view. “AI has its own specialty. If used correctly, it can be a tool for journalists to enhance productivity and efficiency,” he noted. Laxmikant Dash, known as ‘Nabin’ in the state’s digital journalism circle, acknowledged AI’s fluency and speed, but highlighted its limitations. “AI has certainly made an impact in news writing, but it still lacks the emotional depth and nuanced understanding needed for storytelling. After all, it is a machine,” he said.

Meanwhile, a state-level photo exhibition on the theme, ‘Press for Planet’, on the eve of World Press Freedom Day 2025 was organised at Soochana Bhawan where different environment- related photographs clicked by photo journalists were put on display. World Press Freedom Day, proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in 1993, is a time to reflect on the principles of press freedom, evaluate its global status, and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty. The day also calls on governments to uphold their commitment to an independent and free press.