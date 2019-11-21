Chennai: The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu mounted Thursday yet another attack on actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. It said that their completely different ideologies would make it look like ‘a cat and mouse living together’.

While Rajinikanth had announced he would take forward ‘spiritual politics’, Kamal Haasan is known for his pro-left leanings, an article in AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namathu Amma’ said.

Haasan and Rajinikanth had set off speculation Tuesday of a political realignment after they indicated their willingness to work together for Tamil Nadu’s welfare.

The first pitch was made by Haasan who backed Rajinikanth over his comments describing Chief Minister K Palaniswami coming to the top post as a ‘wonder’.

Several AIADMK leaders had slammed the duo for intending to work together, with Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar calling them a ‘mirage’ and ‘illusion’.

The stinging write-up Thursday especially seemed to target Haasan, It said ‘he has lost to Rajinikanth’ in their rivalry in the film field and that he was now apprehensive if that would repeat in politics also.

Rajinikanth had announced in December 2017 he would launch his political party to contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls due in 2021, while Haasan is already leading Makkal Needi Maiam (MNM), founded last year.

“Rajini, who has announced taking forward spiritual politics, joining hands with Kamal Haasan who talks about rationalism and communism would amount to a cat and mouse living together,” the article said. “Time will teach Rajini that a possible partnership with Haasan politically will not be fruitful,” it said.

However, their prospective tie-up would in no way affect the AIADMK as it was resting on a ‘1.5 crore cadre base’, the article said, adding this was an opportunity for them to successfully take on those aiming to defeat the party.

The write-up was accompanied by a screen graph from the 1977 Tamil blockbuster ‘Pathinaru Vayadinile’ where Haasan is seen massaging Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile Rajinikanth said Thursday that the people of Tamil Nadu will create a ‘wonder and marvel’” in the state in 2021, when the next Assembly elections are due.

After expressing his willingness to join hands with his contemporary and ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ founder Kamal Haasan politically, the actor also said matters relating to alliance and who will be the Chief Minister in such a case will be decided during the polls.

“In 2021, people of Tamil Nadu will 100 per cent create a big wonder and marvel in politics,” Rajinikanth said in an apparent reference to the polls scheduled then and possibly about him coming to play a major role then.

PTI