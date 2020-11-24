New Delhi: An Air India crew member has been arrested for allegedly smuggling into India gold valuing about Rs 45 lakh, according to an official statement issued Tuesday. After two hours of sustained grilling, the Air India crew admitted that he had carried two silver-coated crudely shaped ‘kadas’ (bangles), the company said in a release.

“One cabin crew of Air India, who had arrived at T-3, IGI airport, New Delhi November 22, 2020, from Toronto… was followed from the flight gate and was later on intercepted,” the release said. “He admitted that after seeing the customs officials at the aircraft gate he had concealed the gold ‘kadas’ under a seat,” the release added.

He led the customs officers to the said seat of the aircraft which resulted in the recovery of the gold items weighing one kg, having tariff value of Rs 45.34 lakh, the statement said. The crew member was arrested and the gold seized, it added.