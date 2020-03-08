Mumbai: Superstar of the Hindi film industry Akshay Kumar urged people Sunday to maintain proper hygiene amid novel coronavirus scare across the globe.

The novel virus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year and has claimed over 3,000 lives in the country.

Many events around the world have been cancelled amid the COVID-19 outbreak, including film festivals and music concerts. Release of much-awaited James Bond film No Time to Die has also been pushed by seven months to November.

When asked if the Hindi film industry will be struck by the growing concern around coronavirus in the country, Akshay said that there is a possibility such a thing may happen. “There will be some effect but how much that is difficult to say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said people shouldn’t go to crowded places and safety measures should be taken,” stated Akshay.

“It all boils down to maintaining proper hygiene. One has to be very careful. We all have come down to the basic way of greeting people, that is ‘namaste’,” added Akshay.

The actor who is an epitome of health and fitness also said that he is being extra-careful during this period. Akshay, usually stays away from gatherings and parties of the film world. For him it is all work and no play. But even the 51-year-old is taking precautions against coronavirus. He has also asked his wife Twinhle Khanna and other family members from crowded places.

The Indian movie fraternity is now waiting eagerly for Akshay’s Sooryavanashi which will hit the screens in a few weeks. The film directed by Rohit Shetty belongs to the Singham franchise and has Katrina Kaif playing the female lead. It also has Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in small cameos. Akshay feels that the film should be released when the coronavirus scare subsides a bit.

Agencies