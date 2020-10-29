Mumbai: The Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb has been renamed Laxmii, following suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken Thursday by Akshay Kumar along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor.

The news was confirmed by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Twitter. “NEW DEVELOPMENT… #LaxmmiBomb title changed… New title: #Laxmii… Premieres 9 Nov 2020 on #DisneyPlusHotstarVIP… Stars #AkshayKumar and #KiaraAdvani,” tweeted @taran_adarsh.

The film directed by Raghava Lawrence was submitted for censor certification. The decision was taken after the screening for the CBFC members.

According to earlier reports, the makers had received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena. The notice claimed that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi. The Karni Sena said that the title insulted their sentiments.

The horror comedy starring Akshay and Kiara Advani is a remake of a successful Tamil film, Muni 2: Kanchana.

Laxmii is slated for release November 9 on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The trailer of the film was released a few weeks back. It received widespread appreciations. Even Aamir Khan praised Akshay Kumar’s acting in the trailer itself. Aamir’s statement floored Akshay as it came from a person who is known in the Hindi film industry as a ‘perfectionist’.