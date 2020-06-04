Alia Bhatt is spending time with family amid lockdown. Alia may have film background, but it was her sheer hard work that earned her the identity in the Hindi film industry.

Starting from the Student of the Year to Kalank, Alia has proved herself time and again. The actress leads a luxurious life. Not only this, she also owns a luxurious vanity van. Let us show you pictures of his vanity:

A fan page of Alia Bhatt on social media has shared some pictures of her vanity van, which might surprise you. This is where Alia spends more time than her house.

Alia has designed it to her liking. Right now, everyone is confined to their homes thanks to the lockdown, but when it is time for shooting, Alia is most relieved at this place.

It is also her favourite spot to chill, eat and relax and gossiping with friends and visitors during breaks. The fact that the space is so special, several stars often get their vans customised according to their tastes and preferences.

The vanity van for everyone is quite cozy. The colorful cushions, side lamps, tables and chairs give impressive look. Alia renovated them some time ago. This is Alia’s makeup room seen in the picture.

You can compare this vanity van to a luxurious home. The actress’ van is designed by Amrita Mahal, who was the production designer for films like 2 States and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.