New Delhi: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya became a father Thursday after his wife Natasa Stankovic gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital in Gurgaon in New Delhi. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic had got married in May amid the lockdown. It was a small and intimate wedding function and Hardik had posted images on Instagram regarding the marriage. There only he had mentioned that Natasa was pregnant.

Hardik took to Twitter to welcome the new addition to the family. “We are blessed with our baby boy,” the Indian all-rounder tweeted. It was posted with the picture of the baby’s hand. The delivery happened in Vadodara.

We are blessed with our baby boy ❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DN6s7aaZVE — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 30, 2020

Both Hardik and Natasa had announced in June that they were expecting a third member to their family.

India skipper Virat Kohli being one of the first to wish the cricketer. Kohli within few minutes wished the couple and left a comment on the post: “Congratulations you both.” India opener Shikhar Dhawan also congratulated the couple. “’Congratulations my brother @hardikpandya93 on the birth of your son! Lots of love to Natasa, the beautiful boy and you Hope everyone is healthy.” Other players from cricket fraternity – KL Rahul (one of Hardik’s closest friends), Chris Lynn, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer also wished Hardik and Natasa. They were followed by the head coach of the Indian team Ravi Shastri.

On the first day of 2020 Hardik had announced his engagement to Natasa. He had proposed to her aboard a yacht and had posted pictures of the moment on his Instagram account. Hardik had captioned the picture: “Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged. (I am yours, you are mine, let the whole of India know).”

The news of Hardik’s engagement to Natasa was not just a surprise for his fans, but also for his India teammates.

