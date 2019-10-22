Puri: A day after the state government excluded Gabardhan Mutt from the purview of Odisha Hindu Religious Endowments Act, 1951, Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati Tuesday said the government’s decision would be welcomed if there was no diplomacy behind it.

The seer claimed that the Gobardhan Mutt has been wrongly put under the purview of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act. “The landed properties of Gobardhan Mutt have been recorded in the name of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. The state government should send a representative to us to deliberate on the issue and take our suggestions,” Saraswati said.

The Shankaracharya asked the state government to keep Gobardhan Mutt out of the purview of Srimandir administration. He also pleaded for immediate abolition of Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee.

“The managing panel has violated religious and spiritual systems. Srimandir is getting disrepute due to some unruly servitors. The Gajapati Maharaja has also been sidelined. Gobardhan Mutt should be allowed to manage Srimandir affairs,” Saraswati said.

The seer claimed that the sanctity of Srimandir would be best maintained if Gobardhan Mutt is allowed to manage it.

“The Adi Shankaracharya had reinstalled the idols of the presiding deities at Srimandir. Gobardhan Mutt has right over the shrine. The mutt must not be deprived of its rights,” said the seer.

Commenting on the state government’s decision to spend Rs 3,208 crore for development of Puri city, the Shankaracharya said the Holy City should not be made a place for ‘Bhoga’ (enjoyment) in the name of development.