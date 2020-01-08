BHUBANESWAR: Moving towards excellence and inspired by the genius of legendary Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, a collaboration between Srjan Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Nrityabasa and Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre titled Antardrishti, was held at Rabindra Mandap here Wednesday to commemorate Guruji’s 94th birth anniversary.

A tribute to the legendary dance maestro, the programme featured an amalgam of traditional dance presentations from the Odissi repertoire performed by the solo dancers as choreographed by Guruji himself, and compositions in the neoclassical style by Ratikant Mohapatra presented by the Srjan ensemble.

The programme commenced with an invocatory group presentation by the Srjan ensemble, titled Antara Rama. This dance presentation, choreographed by Shri Ratikant Mohapatra, set to the music composition of late Tabla maestro Pt. Nikhil Ghosh, and the support music of Shri Rupak Kumar Parida, was a befitting inaugural piece.

The evening concluded with an energetic and perfectly synchronised rendition of a neoclassical dance presentation by the Srjan ensemble, titled Kirwani Madhurima. While it continues to have the distinct character of a traditional Odissi choreograph, there are elements of contemporary dance expression which are used to heighten the appeal of novelty.

Every year, January 8th marks the day when thousands of Guruji’s disciples and admirers gather all around the world to celebrate and carry forward his priceless legacy through a humble offering of dance, as presented by Srjan and other artistes today.