New Delhi: Expressing concern over poor teledensity in the state, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Amar Patnaik Thursday urged the Union government to take steps to increase telephone network so that people can seek immediate relief in cases of emergency.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the BJD MP said the state government has launched several schemes for the people but due to lack of telephone network at various parts of the state people cannot take benefits of these schemes.

“Our Chief Minister has made ‘5T’ as the cornerstone of his administration. These 5Ts are Transparency, Teamwork, Technology and Time leading to Transformation. As technology is a key ingredient of all this transformation that we are planning, access to information relating to food security, universal health coverage schemes and plans for women Self-Help Groups like Mission Shakti can be greatly enhanced if people can use telephones in all remote areas of the state,” said Patnaik.

He further said that the state Health department introduced new measures to address urgent medical needs through telephone. However, lack of telephones would deprive people from getting benefits.

“Chief Minister has written several times to increase the teledensity in our state. I urge the Union government to take immediate steps to increase teledensity in Odisha so that the people of Odisha are greatly benefited by this,” added Patnaik.