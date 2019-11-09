Fasting dates back centuries and plays a central role in many cultures and religions. Abstaining from taking foods or drinks for a set period of time, there are many different ways of fasting.

Fasting has been shown to have many health benefits, from increased weight loss to better brain function and improved gut health. Read below to know various health benefits of fasting.

Boost Brain Function: Several studies have found that fasting could have a powerful effect on brain health. One study in mice showed that practicing intermittent fasting for 11 months improved both brain function and brain structure .

Weight Loss: Short-term fasting may boost metabolism by increasing levels of neurotransmitter or epinephrine, which could enhance weight loss. In fact, one review showed that whole-day fasting could reduce body weight by up to 9% and significantly decrease body fat over 12–24 weeks.

Delay Aging: Several animal studies have found promising results on the potential lifespan-extending effects of fasting. Fasting could be effective in increasing longevity and survival rates.

Aid in Cancer Prevention: Animal and test-tube studies indicate that fasting may benefit the treatment and prevention of cancer. In fact, one rat study found that alternate-day fasting helped block tumour formation.