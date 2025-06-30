Countless videos surface on social media every day, but some moments touch the heart directly. One such video, filled with humanity, compassion, and love, is going viral these days.

The video appears to be from outside a school, where some children are standing with their bags. Suddenly, a monkey comes and jumps toward a water bottle hanging from a schoolboy’s bag. At first, the boy gets scared after all, who would expect a monkey to pounce on a bottle like that? But when the monkey jumps for the bottle a second time, a woman standing nearby notices and realizes this isn’t mischief, but a desperate thirst.

Without any fear, the woman takes the bottle from the child and begins slowly pouring water into her palm, letting the monkey drink from it. The monkey quenches its thirst, and the children, the bystanders, and even the person filming the moment are visibly moved. The video has gone viral on social media, with people praising the gesture widely.

The clip was shared from an account named @TheBahubali_IND and has received over 639K views. Social media users are reacting with emotion and admiration. One user wrote: “Those who clap when they see a human dying are now clapping when they see an animal drinking water. It’s an amazing scene, I enjoyed it.” Another commented: “A mother is a mother. She knows how to read the needs of every child.”